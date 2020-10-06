With over 5 lakh Covid-19 cases, Mumbai's MMR worst affected in India

With five-lakh plus cases and more than 16,000 deaths, the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) continues to be the worst affected Covid-19 hotspot in Maharashtra and India.

The total cases of Maharashtra have shot to over 14 lakh with over 38,000 deaths.

On Monday, the cases in the MMR crossed the five-lakh mark.

The first two cases in Mumbai were reported on March 11 and the first death on March 17.

The MMR comprises of the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and three major parts of adjoining districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

In the MMR, the financial capital of Mumbai is the worst-affected with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reporting over 2,15,000 cases and 9,000-plus deaths.

After Mumbai, the Thane city, the satellite township of Navi Mumbai and the thickly-populated suburban area of Kalyan-Dombivli are the worst-affected with 40,000-plus cases.

The urban conglomerates of Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar and Panvel have reported over 20,000 cases.