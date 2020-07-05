With record spike of 725, Gujarat COVID-19 tally now 36,123

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 725 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, pushing the state's overall tally to 36,123, the health department said.

Coronavirus claimed the lives of 18 more patients, taking the death toll in the state to 1,945, it said.

With 486 patients getting discharged, the number of recovered cases in the state grew to 25,900.

The state now has 8,278 active cases, of which the condition of 72 patients is critical, the department said in its statement.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 36,123, new cases: 725, deaths: 1,945, discharged: 25,900, active cases: 8,278 and people tested so far: 4,12,124.