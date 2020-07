Maharashtra's coronavirus case count on Saturday rose to 2,00,064 with a record single-day spike of 7,074.

With 295 deaths, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 8,671, said the health department.

3,395 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 1,08,082.

There are 83,311 active cases in the state now while 10,80,975 people have been tested.