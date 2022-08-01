Shiv Sena rudderless after Sanjay Raut's arrest

With Sanjay Raut's arrest, Shiv Sena to be rudderless without its most vocal supporter

When Uddhav Thackeray took over as Shiv Sena president, Raut was just a call away, and he soon emerged as the party’s key strategist and troubleshooter

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2022, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 20:48 ist
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Sanjay Raut at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple, in Ayodhya, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Credit: PTI File Photo

For the past several years, Sanjay Raut has defended Shiv Sena’s position—through his brief media interactions and editorials in the Marathi daily broadsheet Saamana, and its Hindi version tabloid ‘Dophar ka Saamana’.

Early on, during his career as a journalist, Raut learnt the style of speaking and writing of the late Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray to be a better editor for Saamana.

When Uddhav Thackeray took over as Shiv Sena president, Raut was just a call away, and he soon emerged as the party’s key strategist and troubleshooter.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over 'vendetta politics', says he is proud of Sanjay Raut

For two to three decades now, Raut had been the chief spokesperson of the party and a four-time Rajya Sabha member. “After the Thackeray-family, Raut is the most prominent face of the party in the national political scenario,” said a senior Shiv Sena functionary.

However, after Raut’s arrest, the party would be rudderless, and would not have a daily presence, especially, considering he is a close aide to Thackeray. “Raut is going to be behind the bars for some time, given the allegations against him. Every morning, Raut used to appear before national and regional TV media for a brief… and articulate the party’s position, attack political enemies, clarify on issues, speak on national and international issues,” a senior political observer told DH.

When he became a bridge between Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, and played a key role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he rubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance the wrong way.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut became the vocal critic of saffron party

Not only that, the 61-year-old journalist-politician also called forward the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance and urged regional parties to work towards Opposition unity.

“Tackling Raut had become a major challenge for the BJP leadership,” a senior political observer said, adding that Raut regularly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the erstwhile BJP president, and current union home minister Amit Shah.

“Whether it was demonetisation, the economic situation, the foreign policy, Indo-Pakistan relations, Hindutva, Ram Mandir issue, Raut had a good grasp over the subjects. Besides, he also had good relations with all political parties including within the BJP,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 