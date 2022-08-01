With Sanjay Raut's arrest, Shiv Sena to be rudderless without its most vocal supporter

For the past several years, Sanjay Raut has defended Shiv Sena’s position—through his brief media interactions and editorials in the Marathi daily broadsheet Saamana, and its Hindi version tabloid ‘Dophar ka Saamana’.

Early on, during his career as a journalist, Raut learnt the style of speaking and writing of the late Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray to be a better editor for Saamana.

When Uddhav Thackeray took over as Shiv Sena president, Raut was just a call away, and he soon emerged as the party’s key strategist and troubleshooter.

For two to three decades now, Raut had been the chief spokesperson of the party and a four-time Rajya Sabha member. “After the Thackeray-family, Raut is the most prominent face of the party in the national political scenario,” said a senior Shiv Sena functionary.

However, after Raut’s arrest, the party would be rudderless, and would not have a daily presence, especially, considering he is a close aide to Thackeray. “Raut is going to be behind the bars for some time, given the allegations against him. Every morning, Raut used to appear before national and regional TV media for a brief… and articulate the party’s position, attack political enemies, clarify on issues, speak on national and international issues,” a senior political observer told DH.

When he became a bridge between Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, and played a key role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he rubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance the wrong way.

Not only that, the 61-year-old journalist-politician also called forward the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance and urged regional parties to work towards Opposition unity.

“Tackling Raut had become a major challenge for the BJP leadership,” a senior political observer said, adding that Raut regularly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the erstwhile BJP president, and current union home minister Amit Shah.

“Whether it was demonetisation, the economic situation, the foreign policy, Indo-Pakistan relations, Hindutva, Ram Mandir issue, Raut had a good grasp over the subjects. Besides, he also had good relations with all political parties including within the BJP,” he said.