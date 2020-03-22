With second death in Maharashtra, India's coronavirus death toll rises to five

Another senior citizen, who was COVID-19 positive and undergoing treatment, died in Mumbai on Saturday night.

With this, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai, now stands at 2.

The patient passed away at 11.03 PM on Saturday night at the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre.

Officials of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the Harkishandas Hospital confirmed the death.

"The patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and iichemic heart disease and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) leading to death," a government spokesperson said.

The patient's wife is also COVID-19 positive and she is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, 10 more persons, majority of them with foreign travel history, were found COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra, taking the numbers to an alarming 74.

This include six in Mumbai and four in Pune.

The Mumbai-Pune belt has the highest number of cases in India.