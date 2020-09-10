Withdraw circular banning government servants from joining agitations: Goa Opposition

Amid a volley of criticism of the BJP-led coalition government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, a recent circular issued by the state Vigilance Department warning disciplinary action against bureaucrats who participate in anti-government agitations and signature campaigns, has triggered a political tussle.

The Opposition in Goa has demanded the immediate revocation of the circular, which has warned erring government servants of action under the central civil service rules. The Opposition on Thursday demanded the immediate withdrawal of an official circular banning civil servants from joining popular agitations and participating in signature campaigns against state government policies and decisions.

“(The) Right to Protest against injustice is (a) democratic right of every Citizen. @GovtofGoa must withdraw (the) ’Ban on Protest’ order & ensure that hardworking Govt. Employees are given full support in these testing times of#CovidPandemic & are not forced to protest,” Goa Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted on Thursday opposing the circular.

Right to Protest against injustice is democratic right of every Citizen. @GovtofGoa must withdraw "Ban on Protest" order & ensure that hardworking Govt. Employees are given full support in these testing times of #CovidPandemic & are not forced to protest. Revive HBA Scheme. pic.twitter.com/eAUD3Kti4p — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) September 10, 2020

The circular issued on Wednesday by the Vigilance Department had said: "It is noticed that a number of government servants are getting involved in agitations/campaigns against government policies and signing petitions to that effect and submitting the same directly to the Governor and Chief Minister without established practice of routing through proper channel thereby bypassing the higher authorities".

The spokesperson for the Goa Forward party Durgadas Kamat also said that the circular was in contravention of personal civil liberties.

“This is an issue of civil liberties. The way the government is issuing an order to shut down voices is the fascism of the highest order. These are workers, not bonded labourers,” Kamat said.

The circular was issued amid a volley of criticism of the decisions taken by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led dispensation, including its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Last month, over a hundred bureaucrats had also staged a protest at the State Secretariat after several staffers tested positive, demanding sanitised work conditions in sync with social distancing norms. Protesting bureaucrats had also submitted a written representation to then Governor Satya Pal Malik.