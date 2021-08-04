Wockhardt Hospital teaches CPR during vaccination

The waiting time during the Covid-19 vaccination can be utilised to spread out messages and train people - and this is what the Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road near Mumbai is doing.

They are teaching the public to help and resuscitate victims of cardiac events until help arrives to reduce mortality rates. The hospital via its hands-on campaign will demonstrate to the people - Hands-Only CPR in the coming months.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR is a lifesaving technique used to revive the person whose breathing or heartbeat stops.

It is an emergency procedure wherein chest compressions along with artificial ventilation are done to manually preserve the brain function until the breathing and spontaneous blood circulation is restored in a person suffering from cardiac arrest. CPR is given when one’s heart stops or fails to deliver oxygen to the entire body. It is helpful in a lot of emergencies like a cardiac arrest, near drowning, car accidents, choking, heart attacks, electric shocks, or when someone stops breathing.

If CPR is provided within a few minutes of the heart-stopping, it triples the chances of the patient returning to normal without suffering severe damage to the brain and other organs in the body.

Dr Tushau Prasad, Consultant Emergency Medicine, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road said, “When a loved one experiences a cardiac arrest, seconds matter. A cardiac arrest can occur at any time and anywhere—home, work, or play, and the victim could be anyone, even someone you know and love. The steps to save a life are simple, and we believe everyone should learn them.”

For every minute CPR is delayed, a victim’s chance of survival decreases by 10%. Immediate CPR from someone nearby can double—even triple—their chance of survival. Our hands can do so many things, the most important of which may be saving someone’s life. “The power is in our hands. Hands-Only CPR is recommended for use on teens or adults whom you see suddenly collapse,” he said.

The interested participants were given a Hands-Only CPR demonstration on a mannequin to initiate CPR till the arrival of ambulance service or trained health care professionals. This demonstration will help in preventing complications due to delay in CPR and ensure that a patient reaches the hospital safely. The participants were also given a certificate of appreciation for being a critical part of the campaign.

Dr Pankaj Dhamija Center head, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road said, “Effective CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) skills make a very big difference by doubling a person's chance of survival if performed at the right time in the right way. Thus, we wanted to educate people regarding this technique.”

“Hands-only CPR knowledge can ensure that our loved ones or those in need can overcome any unfortunate incident like a heart attack as not many people know about it. Hands-only CPR demonstrations should also be given in schools and colleges as well,” said vaccine beneficiary Pradnya Shinde.