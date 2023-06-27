Woman attacked by friend in broad daylight in Pune

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and injured by her friend in broad daylight in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place in Perugate area in Sadashiv Peth around 10 am, an official said.
The victim and the accused had studied in the same college and she had recently stopped talking to him, he said.
"This morning, the youth approached the woman who was riding with a friend on a two-wheeler. As the man tried to talk to her, the woman refused to engage in a conversation. Angered by this, the accused whipped out a sharp weapon and attacked her," said Sandip Singh Gill, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1).
The victim's male friend intervened and resisted the attacker and she managed to escape. The attacker chased her but was stopped by people in the vicinity, he said.
The woman sustained injuries to her head and hand and was discharged after receiving medical treatment, the official said.
A CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman riding on a two-wheeler with a friend, while the accused is seen walking on the road and talking to her.
The man riding the two-wheeler then gets off to confront the accused, but the latter takes out a sharp weapon from his bag and starts attacking the man before chasing after the woman.
The accused has been detained and the process of registering a case is under way, the official said.
