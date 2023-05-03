Woman charred to death as auto catches fire in Thane

Woman charred to death as auto-rickshaw catches fire in Thane; driver injured

The auto-rickshaw was proceeding from Thane city towards Bhayander when its driver lost control over the wheels

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 03 2023, 10:21 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 10:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An unidentified woman passenger was charred to death when an auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling caught fire after hitting a road divider in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday, civic officials said.

The vehicle driver received severe burn injuries in the accident which took place at 5.45 am in Gaimukh area on Ghodbunder Road, they said.

The auto-rickshaw was proceeding from Thane city towards Bhayander when its driver lost control over the wheels.

Also read | BMTC bus conductor sleeping in bus charred to death

The vehicle then hit a road divider and caught fire, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

A woman passenger was trapped inside the vehicle and charred to death. The driver, identified as Rajesh Kumar (45), suffered severe burn injuries, the official said. The vehicle was reduced to ashes, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze within half-an-hour, he said.

The driver was rushed to a hospital and was undergoing treatment.

The woman's body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and police were trying to identify the deceased, the official said.

The Kasarwadavali police were carrying out a probe into the incident, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Thane

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 