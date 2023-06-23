Woman charred to death, husband injured as car catches fire in Maharashtra's Jalna

Maharashtra woman dead, husband injured in car fire

Amol and Savita Solunkhe were travelling on Lonar-Mantha road when a pick-cup van hit their car from behind.

PTI
PTI, Jalna, ,
  • Jun 23 2023, 14:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 32-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured when their car caught fire after an accident in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Karla in Mantha tehsil of the district in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Amol and Savita Solunkhe were travelling on Lonar-Mantha road when a pick-cup van hit their car from behind, inspector Sanjay Deshmukh of Mantha police station said.

Amol immediately halted the car and stepped out to confront the driver of the pick-up van, when a blaze suddenly erupted in the four-wheeler, the official said.

The man made desperate attempts to open the car door and rescue his wife who was trapped inside, he said.

A fire brigade van was pressed into service, but the vehicle was completely charred and gutted in the blaze, the official said.

The woman was killed on the spot, while her husband sustained serious burn injuries in the rescue attempt and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the driver of the pick-up van.

