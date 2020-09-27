Woman doctor molested by colleagues at Covid-19 facility

Woman doctor molested by colleagues at Covid facility

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Sep 27 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 23:00 ist
Image Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

Two doctors have been booked for allegedly molesting their woman colleague working in a Covid-19 facility in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Sunday.

In her complaint, the doctor said she was touched in an inappropriate manner on several occasions by the two doctors in the last few days, a Shivajinagar police station officer said.

"A woman doctor approached us with a complaint that she was molested by two doctors on multiple occasions in the last few days. We have registered a case and our investigation is on," he said.

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official said the two accused doctors were hired by an agency which is managing the said facility.

Molestation
Maharashtra
Pune
Coronavirus
COVID-19

