Woman gang-raped by friends dies in Aurangabad hospital

A 19-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by four of her friends in Mumbai in the first week of July died at a state-run hospital in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The woman, admitted to hospital on July 25, was battling for life and died on the night of Aug.28, a police official said here.

A team of Mumbai police will be reaching Aurangabad by Thursday evening, he added.

The alleged rape came to light only when the girl complained of pain in private parts on July 24 and was admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad.

The doctors suspected that she had been raped and informed the police and she was shifted to the government-run hospital.

As per the complaint filed at Begumpura Police Station in Aurangabad, on July 7, the girl came to Mumbai.

Four of her friends decided to celebrate her birthday. After cutting the cake, the four allegedly raped her.

She later returned to Aurangabad but did not tell her parents about the incident, the official said.

The case was transferred to Chunabhatti police station here.

"We are investigating but as of now we haven't got any leads about the accused' identity," said an official of Chunabhatti police station.