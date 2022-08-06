Woman gangraped in along Bhandara-Gondia Highway 

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was raped repeatedly and dumped along the roadside in along the Bhandara-Gondia district border of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra triggering a political issue between the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi targeting the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

The victim, a divorcee, was sexually assaulted between 30 July-2 August.

At least three persons are involved in the incident, who were identified as Shriram Urkude, aged between 35-40, Amit Sarve alias Lukka and Mohammad Aijaj Ansari (22).

Also Read: Maharashtra BJP leader calls for Bhandara rape case to be tried in special court in a timebound manner

On 30 July, she was waiting at an ST bus stop to go to her brother’s village when Urkude, 37, offered her a lift. When they reached near Mudipar village, Urkude took advantage of the darkness and demanded sex with her, but when she refused, he threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her.

He raped her repeatedly and dumped her injured state near Kanhadmoh on 1 August.

Seeing her helpless, two others – Sarve and Ansari -- also took advantage of the situation, forcibly taking her on their motorcycle. They drove to an isolated field near Gunthara, sexually assaulted her.

The locals spotted her on the Bhandara-Gondia Highway and alerted the police.

The injured victim has been shifted to the Government Medical College in Nagpur, where she is recovering after surgery.

An FIR was initially registered by the Bhandara district police and the investigations have been transferred to the Gondia district police.

Chief Minister Shinde has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a lady IPS officer.

“It is a serious and gruesome incident,” Shinde said.

The police have arrested two accused, Sarve and Ansari, and are looking for the third accused, Urkude.

“We have taken serious cognizance of the incident,” said Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

The Bhandara police are checking the CCTV footage on the Bhandara-Gondia Highway to track down one or more persons behind the incident.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh demanded that the case be tried before a special fast-track court.

“The victim is in a state of trauma,” she said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar lashed out at the Shinde-Fadnavis dissension of delaying the Cabinet expansion which is losing their grip over the day-to-day administration. “Whichever government is in place, such an incident should not take place,” he said.