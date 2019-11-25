Woman killed by her friend in Aurangabad

A dispute between two women friends over the sale proceeds of a moped in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district led to the killing of one of them, police said on Monday.

Vidya Chandrakant Talekar (29) had sold her moped to her friend Shakeela Shaikh (32) and reached the latter's place late Sunday night to collect the money from the transaction, assistant inspector Sharad Jogdand of Jinsi police station told PTI.

"They had an altercation over the sale amount during which Shakeela took out a knife and stabbed Vidya. The accused then took Vidya to hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival. We have arrested Shakeela," he said.