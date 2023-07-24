Woman mauled to death by lion in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

A 40-year-old woman was mauled to death by a lion in a village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, a forest official said on Monday.
The incident took place near Vadodara-Dodiya village in Veraval taluka on Sunday evening, the official said.
Bhanuben Amheda had ventured into a forest with a few other women from the village to collect wood when a lion attacked her, range forest officer Khimanand Pampaniya said.
Also Read | Lion killed, another injured by train in Gujarat's Amreli
The forest of Vadodara-Dodiya is situated near the seashore and lions have been spotted in the area in the past as well, he said.
"A group of five to six women of Vadodara-Dodiya village went to collect wood in the forest on Sunday afternoon. When they were returning home, a lion attacked Bhanuben and dragged her inside the forest. On learning about the attack, forest personnel launched a search," the RFO said.
The woman's body was finally recovered this morning, he said.
"Lions use this forest as a corridor to go from one place to another. They don't live here. Our staff is scanning the entire region to locate the animal," the official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning
Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno
Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'