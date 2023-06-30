Woman molested on Mumbai local train

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly molested inside a running local train between the Charni Road and Grant Road stations of Western Railway in Mumbai – putting a question mark on the safety and security of women in the financial capital of India.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are trying to track down the unidentified suspect.

A case has been registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday night, the suspect had boarded the train and made obscene gestures, made faces, and hurled abuses at the victim.

A resident of Malad suburbs, the girl continued her journey and left home.

On Friday, she lodged a complaint with the GRP in the Mumbai Central railway station.

Reacting to the incident, NCP Working President Supriya Sule said: “Mumbai's suburban railways have the most appalling security measures! The indifference of the railway authorities and the inaction of the state home department are to blame for the pathetic state of passenger safety. Criminals roam freely while our homes are left defenseless. The failure of the authorities has emboldened wrongdoers.”

Drawing the attention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sule said: “It's high time we demand swift and severe action against the person responsible for this incident.”