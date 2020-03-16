Woman tests COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

A woman tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the district to three, said an official.

She was part of a nine-member group that returned from Dubai on March 1.

"Two people from this group tested positive on Saturday. The woman's sample tested negative at the time but some symptoms persisted so her sample was sent for a re-test. It returned positive on Monday," Yavatmal Collector MD Singh said