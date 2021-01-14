Woman was involved in honey trap: BJP's Krishna Hedge on rape allegations against Munde

In a new twist in the case involving NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, senior BJP leader Krishna Hegde on Thursday alleged that the woman who made allegations of rape against his politician colleague was forcing him to have a relationship.

“Renu Sharma has been calling me, messaging me and coaxing me since 2010 to have a relationship with her,” said Hegde, a former Congress MLA from Mumbai.

“This harassment went on to the point of stalking. Through my sources I found out that she is a dubious person who is setting up a honey trap. I totally avoided meeting her,” said Hegde, who is currently the Mumbai BJP vice president.

“Through my sources I found out that she is a dubious person who is setting up a honey trap. I totally avoided meeting her. I am informed that few more people have been honey-trapped and money has been extorted. The Mumbai Police should kindly investigate this,” Hegde said in his formal complaint to Amboli police station.

“The harassment, messages and phone calls continued till 2015 but I studiously avoided meeting her. I told her clearly that I am not interested in meeting her and forget having any kind of relationship with her as she seeks,” said Hedge, who is well connected in the entertainment and sporting world.

“Even on 6 and 7 January, she sent WhatsApp to me.... I did not respond to messages except sending her a thumbs-up emoji. Two days ago I was shocked to see and read in the media her allegations against minister Dhananjay Munde. This is when I decided to inform you about Renu Sharma,” he said in the complaint.

“Today, they have targeted him, a couple of years ago it could have been me and tomorrow it will be someone else. This is a process to lure, honey trap, blackmail and extort money and I would request the Mumbai Police to file a FIR and take the matter to its logical conclusion,” added Hegde.

Emerging out of the police station, he said that he was not the only one facing such issues. "Dhananjay Munde has been blackmailed....I have also received call from Manish Dhuri of the MNS who informed me that he faced the same issues I had with Renu Sharma. Possibly he can elaborate on it," he said.

When asked whether he was saving Munde, he said, "I do not (personally) know Dhananjay Munde."