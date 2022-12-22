Woman's body found in Gujarat hospital cupboard, mother's under the bed

A woman's body was found stuffed in a cupboard of an operation theatre in a hospital near Bhulabhai Park in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Her mother's body was also found under a bed, according to multiple media reports.

The mother was identified as Champa and her daughter as Bharti Vala. The duo reportedly went to the hospital for treatment.

A hospital staff member noticed a foul smell emanating from the cupboard and found the body. Upon further investigation, the police found her mother's body under a bed.

The Kagdapith police have detained a compounder of the hospital suspecting his involvement in the murder, according to a report by The Times of India. The compounder is said to be related to Bharti's in-laws.

"Bharti married five-six years ago. However, due to domestic disputes, she returned to her parents' house in Narol and has been living there since," a police officer is quoted as saying in the report. "The murder seems to have taken place between 9.30 am and 10.30 am as the CCTV system was shut down during this period. Also, Dr Arpit Shah, who runs the hospital, was not present there. He had left the hospital between 9 am and 9.30 am," the policeman added.

Police suspect that the duo was first given injections and were strangled to death later. Bharti was staying with her mother in Narol even after her marriage.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.