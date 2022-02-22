Women Commission issues notice to Mumbai Police

The notice was issued after Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar wrote to the MSCW Chairperson

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 22 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 19:10 ist
MSCW Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has sent the notice to the Mumbai Police. Credit: iStock Photo

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has issued a notice to the Mumbai Police vis-a-vis the June 8, 2020 death of Bollywood talent manager Disha Salian.

MSCW Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has sent the notice to the Mumbai Police.

“We asked them to submit a report in two days including her postmortem report, the copy of FIR, and other related documents of the case," Chakankar said.

The Malvani police station which probed the incident would be submitting the report by Wednesday.

The notice was issued after Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar wrote to the MSCW Chairperson.

“It is unfortunate that Disha Salian is being defamed even after her death. Despite the post-mortem report stating that Disha was neither raped nor was she pregnant, the matter is being raked up again and again,” Pednekar said.

