Women MLAs to lead discussions in Maharashtra Assembly

Women members were welcomed with flowers as they entered Vidhan Bhavan premises

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 08 2023, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 13:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Wednesday, Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar has listed the calling attention motions sought to be moved by women MLAs across parties in the business schedule.

Calling Attention Motion is a process to call the attention of a minister concerning a matter of urgent public importance and to seek an authoritative statement from him on that matter.

This legislative tool is available to every legislator.

Notably, the topics of the calling attention motions submitted by women legislators are related to the expansion of limits of a municipal corporation, farmers' distress, and non-construction of a flyover in Mumbai among others.

Before the beginning of the session on Wednesday, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe and the speaker welcomed women members with flowers as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

International Women's Day
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Assembly
India News

