Women replicate 'Shaheen Bagh protest' in Mumbai

Drawing inspiration from the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi, a group of women in Mumbai launched a similar protest coinciding with the Republic Day celebrations.

The protests against CAA-NRC-NPR started on 26 January midnight at Morland Road-Thandi Sadak located between the Central and Western railway lines of Mumbai.

As the crowd is swelling, tight security arrangements were made in and around the place off the Arabia Hotel, where the protestors, mostly women are staging the sit-in.

Most of the women protestors are residents of Muslim-dominated Madanpura, Jhoola Maidan, Apripada, and Mumbai Central, and Byculla areas.

Nagpada police station's Senior Police Inspector Shalini Sharma has requested the protesters to take prior permission from the police, but the women refused to budge and continued to occupy the road.

In Delhi, thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since 15 December at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA-NRC-NPR.

From Twitter handle, Mumbai Against CAB tweeted: " URGENT. More people are needed at #MumbaiBagh right now. #IndiaAgainstCAA_NPR_NRC is for everyone and we all share equal responsibility towards sustaining this fight.

The unjust & discriminatory forces unleashed by this govt must be defeated! Please join and spread the word." Similarly, Twitter handles, CAA / NRC Protest Info, posted: "Need people to come to #MumbaiBagh or we will be detained ... Please do come ASAP. Location: Mumbai Central, Next to Arabia Hotel, Opposite City Centre."