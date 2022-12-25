Women making allegations linked to Dawood: Shewale

Women who is making allegations linked to Dawood: Rahul Shewale

The Mumbai law-maker also urged Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, to look into the issue

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 25 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 19:43 ist
Last week, Shewale had raised the issue of Disha Salian case in the Lok Sabha and linked into the Thackeray’s son and former minister Aaditya. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid charges of molestation and exploitation, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Sunday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the complainant alleging that she had traveled to Pakistan and has links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Shewale (49), the Mumbai South Central MP, who is the group leader in Lok Sabha of the MPs owing allegiance  to the  Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, dismissed all the allegations against him.

Shewale was accompanied by wife Kamini Shewale and their advocate Chitra Salunkhe, when he addressed a hurriedly-convened news conference on Sunday. 

Also Read — Opposition has no love left for Vidarbha: Maharashtra CM Shinde
 

“….this is a serious issue, it has International ramification. The woman is based in Dubai, where she is in touch with people of criminal antecedents, she had travelled to Pakistan…he has links with the Dawood Ibrahim,” Shewale said. 

The Mumbai law-maker also urged Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, to look into the issue. 

“The issue has been raised with a motive to finish off my political career,” he said, adding that he had informed all details of the issue to then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

Last week, Shewale had raised the issue of Disha Salian case in the Lok Sabha and linked into the Thackeray’s son and former minister Aaditya after which the BJP-BSS members raised in the Nagpur session of Maharashtra legislature following which Fadnavis announced a probed by an SIT.

However, the Thackeray-group MLAs led by Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve and MLC Dr Manisha Kayande raised the charges against Shewale in the Upper Hose after which Deputy Chairperson  Dr Neelam Gorhe announced a probe by SIT. 

It may be mentioned that the woman had lodged a complaint in April with the Saki Naka police station after which police recorded the statement of both sides.  Proceedings have been initiated against her in the Andheri court, he said. 

Shewale said that the family of the lady too has criminal antecedents.  “For the last two years she had been harassing me and my family,” he said, adding that he had helped her during the Covid times. 

“All these are happening because of Yuva Sena and NCP,” he said, adding that since he is innocent there was no action against him. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Maharashtra
Dawood Ibrahim
India News

What's Brewing

Christmas celebrated with fervour across India

Christmas celebrated with fervour across India

A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota

A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 