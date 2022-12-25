Women who is making allegations linked to Dawood: Rahul Shewale

Amid charges of molestation and exploitation, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Sunday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the complainant alleging that she had traveled to Pakistan and has links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Shewale (49), the Mumbai South Central MP, who is the group leader in Lok Sabha of the MPs owing allegiance to the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, dismissed all the allegations against him.

Shewale was accompanied by wife Kamini Shewale and their advocate Chitra Salunkhe, when he addressed a hurriedly-convened news conference on Sunday.

“….this is a serious issue, it has International ramification. The woman is based in Dubai, where she is in touch with people of criminal antecedents, she had travelled to Pakistan…he has links with the Dawood Ibrahim,” Shewale said.

The Mumbai law-maker also urged Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, to look into the issue.

“The issue has been raised with a motive to finish off my political career,” he said, adding that he had informed all details of the issue to then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Last week, Shewale had raised the issue of Disha Salian case in the Lok Sabha and linked into the Thackeray’s son and former minister Aaditya after which the BJP-BSS members raised in the Nagpur session of Maharashtra legislature following which Fadnavis announced a probed by an SIT.

However, the Thackeray-group MLAs led by Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve and MLC Dr Manisha Kayande raised the charges against Shewale in the Upper Hose after which Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe announced a probe by SIT.

It may be mentioned that the woman had lodged a complaint in April with the Saki Naka police station after which police recorded the statement of both sides. Proceedings have been initiated against her in the Andheri court, he said.

Shewale said that the family of the lady too has criminal antecedents. “For the last two years she had been harassing me and my family,” he said, adding that he had helped her during the Covid times.

“All these are happening because of Yuva Sena and NCP,” he said, adding that since he is innocent there was no action against him.