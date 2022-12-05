Women's commission seeks report on man marrying twins

Women's commission seeks report after man marries twins in Maharashtra

The video and photos of the wedding had gone viral on social media platforms

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 05 2022, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 12:18 ist
Rattled by the news of an unusual marriage between the Solapur-based twin sisters and a man, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has called for a report even as the Solapur police has started investigation into the case.

The wedding was reported on December 2 in Akluj in Malshiras tehsil in Solapur district of Maharashtra. The video and photos of the wedding had gone viral on social media platforms.

The marriage was solemnised at the Galande Hotel and had the nod of family elders from both sides.

The 36-year-old Padgaonkar sisters -- Rinky and Pinky -- are IT professionals and stay in the Charkop area of Kandivli West in Mumbai while the man Atul Autade (36) owns a travel agency in Solapur district.

The Solapur police has registered a non-cognizable office information report under section 494 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Autade for marrying the twin sisters.

MSCW Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has sought a report from Solapur Superintendent of Police Shirish Sirdeshpande.

“Media has reported about the marriage of the twin sisters with a man. This is an offence under 494 IPC. The Solapur police should investigate the matter and submit a report,” Chakankar directed.

The report has been sought under section 12 (1) and 12 (2) of the MSCW Act of 1993.

The complainant in the case is Rahul Phule, a social worker from Malewadi in Solapur district.

According to reports, the girls’ father passed away some time ago after which the girls started living with their mother in Malshiras taluka. When the mother fell ill, the twin girls used Atul’s car to take their mother to the hospital -- and eventually became close to him.

Maharashtra
India News
offbeat
Solapur
women's commission

