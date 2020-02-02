Won't allow NRC in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he would not allow the process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Thackeray, however, defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"CAA is not a law to remove anyone from the country... as far as NRC is concerned, both Hindus and Muslims will face difficulties in proving citizenship... I will not allow that to happen,"

The remark was shared by Thackeray during an interview with Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member and Sena's mouthpiece Saamana's Executive editor Sanjay Raut.

The statement may create issues within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi as the Congress-NCP combine, which backs the Shiv Sena-led alliance government in the state, has been vehemently opposing CAA-NRC-NPR.

It may be recalled that in December, the Shiv Sena has backed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha but had staged a walkout during the discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

The interview would be the Shiv Sena President and MVA leader's first interview since he took over as Chief Minister on 28 November last year.

The three-part interview, which will go live on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, would also be Thackeray's 100th interview given to Saamana.

Teasers of the interview has gone viral on social media.