'Won't tolerate attacks on cops enforcing lockdown'

Won't tolerate attacks on cops enforcing coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2020, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 17:04 ist

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said attacks on policemen enforcing lockdown will not be tolerated, and warned of strict action against those engaging in such acts.

His comments came a day after a police team was pelted with stones when the security personnel went to verify a report about a religious gathering being held at a place of worship in Bidkin village of the states Aurangabad district.

A police official sustained minor injuries in the incident following which 15 people were taken into custody.

"The police are strictly implementing lockdown and social distancing in view of the coronavirus. The home ministry is keeping close watch on the rising attacks on the police," Deshmukh tweeted.

He said 535 people have been arrested in connection with 159 incidents of attacks on policemen in parts of the state so far.

"Orders have been issued to take strictest action against such attackers, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Anil Deshmukh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 