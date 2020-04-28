Won't tolerate attacks on cops enforcing coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said attacks on policemen enforcing lockdown will not be tolerated, and warned of strict action against those engaging in such acts.

His comments came a day after a police team was pelted with stones when the security personnel went to verify a report about a religious gathering being held at a place of worship in Bidkin village of the states Aurangabad district.

A police official sustained minor injuries in the incident following which 15 people were taken into custody.

"The police are strictly implementing lockdown and social distancing in view of the coronavirus. The home ministry is keeping close watch on the rising attacks on the police," Deshmukh tweeted.

He said 535 people have been arrested in connection with 159 incidents of attacks on policemen in parts of the state so far.

"Orders have been issued to take strictest action against such attackers, he added.