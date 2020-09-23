Work from my office: BVA MLA lets people work, study from his party office for free

In a first of its kind initiative, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) MLA Kshitij Thakur has launched a campaign ‘Work From My Office’ which aims at providing a tailor-made office experience and at the same time maintaining the homely feeling of a house.

The campaign will help the Vasai-Virar belt residents operate from office-like workspace wherein they can avail Wi-Fi facilities along with a personal computer, if required.

The Vasai-Virar township is located in Palghar district off Mumbai. This service will be provided without any charges.

The initiative will kick off from both VIVA College campuses in Virar and at the BVA Bhavan in Nallasopara.

This ‘office’ will remain open for everyone during the regular work hours and people can come in according to their work timings.

“This would be for the first time when a party office would be converted into an office workspace. Around 30,000 office goers can be accommodated in various work spaces across the Palghar district,” Kshitij Thakur, the MLA from Nalasopara.

In order to avail of the campaign services, people need to register on a link. Besides internet connection, people will be provided with constant electricity supply, tables and chairs, water dispenser and personal computer (if required).

“For the last few months, people have been working from their respective homes. Neither does a home remain a home nor can it completely be an office. Working from an office space has its own feel. As a result, we have launched this campaign to bring back those proper productive office days as well as the homely feeling,” he said.

All the Covid-19 preventive measures will be followed while operating the office. Amenities such as mandatory wearing masks, regular temperature-oxygen level checks, sanitiser supply and social distancing measures will also be taken to ensure complete safety.