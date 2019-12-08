'Work on 40-km Surat metro to begin in June 2020'

Construction of the first phase of a 40.35-kilometre metro rail network in Surat in Gujarat will begin in June next year and is expected to be completed in four years, the state government announced on Sunday.

The first phase will have two routes, one between Sarthana and Dream City, a distance of 21.61 kms, with 14 elevated stations, while the other route will be from Bhesan to Saroli, a distance of 18.74 kms, with 18 elevated stations, a government release informed.

The Union government had, in February this year, approved the state's request of Rs 12020.32 crore for the project, which it is required to finish in five years, it said.

The release quoted S S Rathod, managing director of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation, which will undertake the project, as saying the construction work will begin in June 2020 and is targeted for a June 2024 finish.

Detail design work for the project has been undertaken by the GMRC and tender for the same will be issued soon, he said.

The release said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a review meeting on Sunday on the progress of the project.