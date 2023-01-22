Work to win civic polls: Raj Thackeray to MNS members

Work to win civic polls: Raj Thackeray to MNS members

Elections to various civic bodies including Thane and the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are due

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 22 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 15:25 ist
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: IANS Photo

Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has asked the MNS workers to ensure the party's win in civic bodies, where the elections are due. Thackeray was addressing a meeting of the party office-bearers during his visit to Thane on Saturday.

Elections to various civic bodies including Thane and the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are due and the dates are yet to be announced.

Also Read | Pune bypolls to turn interesting if MVA steps up

Thackeray asked the MNS workers to reach out to the voters and inform them of the party's plans for them.

Earlier on Saturday, he also visited a Jain temple here and participated in a religious event. At the event, Acharya Chidanandsurishwarji said it was only Raj Thackeray who could make the dream of his uncle (late Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray of an 'Akhand Bharat' become a reality. The monk called for an "Akhand Bharat", including the portion of Kashmir which is with Pakistan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Raj Thackeray
MNS
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress

Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai

Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai

How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour

How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour

In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes

In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes

Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day

Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day

Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance

Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance

 