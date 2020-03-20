Workplaces in Mumbai, Pune closed till March 31

Amid growing concern over spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that all workplaces in major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till March 31.
Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here
This will be applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, Thackeray told reporters here.
Government offices will operate at 25 per cent attendance, he said.
