Goa forest department to plant 1,500 mangrove trees

World Environment Day: Goa forest department to plant 1,500 mangrove trees on uninhabited island

The forest department has decided to ensure all possible steps are taken for conserving the environment

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 05 2022, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 15:31 ist
Mangrove planting. Credit: AFP File Photo

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday visited an uninhabited island across the Mandovi river on the occasion of the World Environment Day, and said his department will take up the plantation of 1,500 mangrove trees on the island.

“We will not allow the destruction of mangroves at any cost. No project will be permitted if it destroys the mangroves,” Rane told reporters, as he walked on a stretch of the marshy 'Mankulem Island' (meaning small island) along with some forest department officials and NGO members.

Rane said the plantation of 1,500 mangrove trees on the island will be taken up as part of the "coastal defence of environment” programme of the state forest department.

He stressed on the need to not just speak about environment protection, but to make efforts and work for it.

The forest department has decided to ensure all possible steps are taken for conserving the environment, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Environment Day
Goa
Mangroves

What's Brewing

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Going green is the new red, period.

Going green is the new red, period.

 