World Environment Day: Goa forest department to plant 1,500 mangrove trees on uninhabited island

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday visited an uninhabited island across the Mandovi river on the occasion of the World Environment Day, and said his department will take up the plantation of 1,500 mangrove trees on the island.
“We will not allow the destruction of mangroves at any cost. No project will be permitted if it destroys the mangroves,” Rane told reporters, as he walked on a stretch of the marshy 'Mankulem Island' (meaning small island) along with some forest department officials and NGO members.
Rane said the plantation of 1,500 mangrove trees on the island will be taken up as part of the "coastal defence of environment” programme of the state forest department.
He stressed on the need to not just speak about environment protection, but to make efforts and work for it.
The forest department has decided to ensure all possible steps are taken for conserving the environment, he added.
