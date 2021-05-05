WR sets up Covid-19 isolation coaches in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

As the Covid-19 crisis worsens, the Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway has set up isolation coaches in Maharashtra and neighbouring Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Isolation coaches have been made available by WR at Nandurbar and Palghar stations in Maharashtra; Sabarmati and Chandlodiya stations in Gujarat; as well as Tihi station near Indore in Madhya Pradesh – following requests from respective state governments.

According to WR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur, a total of 386 isolation coaches have been prepared by Western Railway out of which 128 isolation coaches are available in Mumbai Division.

Recently, a 21-coach rake has been made available at platform no. 3 of Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, in which the patients brought by the district administration will be kept in isolation for treatment. Earlier, 21 isolation coaches were made available at Nandurbar railway station from 18 April, for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Till May 4, a total of 97 patients were admitted to these coaches, out of which 66 were discharged and currently 31 patients are undergoing treatment in these coaches.

'In Ratlam Division, 20 isolation coaches have been made available on platform no. 1 of Tihi railway from April 30 – and 15 patients are admitted in these coaches as on 4 May.

Similarly, on 3 May, 19 isolation coaches have been provided in Ahmedabad region in Gujarat, wherein, 13 coaches have been placed on platform no. 5 of Sabarmati station while six coaches have been placed on platform no. 2 at Chandlodiya railway station.

The 21 isolation coaches at Palghar station can accommodate 378 patients. Two oxygen cylinders are provided in each coach. Special care has been taken for maintaining cleanliness in these coaches. The windows on either side of the coaches are covered with mosquito nets. Bedrolls and Dustbins are provided for each patient. One bathroom and three toilets are available in each coach.

All coaches have been provided with water and electricity. To beat the summer heat and to control the temperature inside the coach, the roofs of the coaches are covered with jute bags which are sprinkled with water regularly. There is a separate coach for doctors and medical staff who will attend and nurse the Covid-19 patients.