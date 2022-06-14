Yatras united the nation: PM Modi

Spiritual journeys which reflect the unity in diversity of India are socially relevant in modern times, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Modi was speaking after inaugurating the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu in Pune, which is dedicated to Sant Tukaram, a Warkari saint and poet, known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans.

“Yatras’ like Pandharpur, Jagannath, Brij Parikrama in Mathura or Kashi Panchkoshi Parikrama, Char Dham or Amarnath Yatra, united the diversity of our nation and created the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” Modi said.

“Today when modern technology and infrastructure are becoming synonymous with India's development, we are making sure that both development and heritage move forward together”, he added.

Modi gave examples of modernisation of the Palki Yatra, new highways for Char Dham Yatra, the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, renovation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and development work in Somnath to illustrate his point.

He also informed that under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, places of pilgrimage are being developed.

“Ramayana Circuit and Panch Teerth of Babasaheb are being developed,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted the pride in India being one of the oldest living civilisations in the world.

“If the credit for this goes to anyone, it is to the saint tradition and sages of India”, he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India is eternal because India is the land of saints. In every era, some great soul has been descending to give direction to our country and society. “Today the country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas,” he said and spoke about anniversaries of saints like Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj, Sant Nivruttinath, Sant Sopandev, and Adi-Shakti Mukta Bai ji.

The Prime Minister said that the kindness, compassion and service of Sant Tukaram Ji are still with us in the form of his 'abhangs'.

“These ‘abhangas’ have inspired generations. That which does not dissolve remains eternal and relevant with time, that is the one that is ‘abhangs”, he elaborated.

He said that this message underlines the annual Pandharpur yatra of the Warkari devotees. Spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas are inspired by such great traditions. He specifically noted the spirit of gender equality and the Antyodaya spirit among Warkari tradition as an inspiration. “Welfare of Dalit, deprived, backwards, tribals, workers are the first priority of the country,” said Modi.