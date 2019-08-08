Yediyurappa to Maha CM: K'taka to release Almatti water

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the same quantum of water being received from Maharashtra is getting released from Almatti and Narayanpur reservoirs and disapproved the reports which expressed fear of flood situation in Maharashtra due to the water released from the state.

Sangli and Sollapur are 240 kilometers away from Almatti and Maharashtra need not have any apprehension about the water release. The storage in Almatti stands at 85 TMC Ft as against its full capacity of 123 TMC Ft while that of Narayanpur was 18 TMC ft against 33 TMC Ft capacity and tried and fumed against misleading reports while trying to ally the fear.

Chief Minister said that he had spoken to Maharashtra CM and clarified over the misleading reports. "Our water release will only affect our own people and will not affect Maharashtra in any manner," he said. He said that rescue operation was being done on a war footing while announcing that the couple stranded in inundated area since three days at Kabalapur in Belagavi have been rescued, expressing happiness over the operation carried out by rescue agencies.

Yediyurappa said Union Home Minister had taken special cognizance of the flood situations in the state. Had provided two helicopters which were based at Sadalga and Chikkodi. "We will make efforts to rescue all the flood-affected people and there is no shortage of equipments nor funds to tackle flood situation," the Chief Minister said responding to a query on the serious complaints by flood-affected people at Sankeshwar town.

Chief Minister also said Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy had provided Rs 10 crore toward the Chief Minister Flood Relief Funds and called upon philanthropist, donors to come forward to contribute their bit as there is need to construct 30,000 houses and Rs 5,000 crore is needed to carry out rehabilitation works.

On a query over the financial support by centre, Yediyurappa said that only after reviewing the flood situation the report will be submitted. Yadiyurappa reiterated that he would continue to stay in Belagavi region for next two days and monitor the situation. He stated that after conducting a survey in a week, measures would be initiated for distribution of compensation.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angdi, Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore, Senior BJP leader Umesh Katti, Mp Annasaheb Jolle, MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath, Hanumanth Nirani, MLA Duryodhan Aihole, P Rajeev, Shashikala Jolle, were present. Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa visited the relief centers in flood-hit Belagavi, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Nippani taluks and took stock of the flood situation.