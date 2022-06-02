Yes Bank case: ED notice to Pune businessman to vacate

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED notice to Pune businessman to vacate house

Last year, the probe agency had attached it last year but Bhosale refused to leave

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 16:13 ist
Yes Bank. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to businessman Avinash Bhosale, who was recently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a money laundering case.

The 61-year-old businessman has been directed to vacate his Pune-based residential property.

Last year, the probe agency had attached it last year but Bhosale refused to leave.

Bhosale was arrested on May 26 in connection with an alleged corruption case pertaining to Yes Bank and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). He was sent to CBI's custody till June 8.

After arrest, Bhosale was taken to Delhi for further interrogation.

He has been accused of routing ill-gotten money through his Maharashtra-based real estate companies.

In 2018, Bhosale had received around Rs 68.82 crore from DHFL and called it consultancy charges. The probe agency has claimed that Bhosale didn't provide any consultancy service to DHFL and the money received by him was nothing but an alleged proceed of crime.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

YES Bank
India News
ED
Enforcement Directorate
Pune
Maharashtra
DHFL

What's Brewing

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

Pre-monsoon rain could hit king cobra breeding

Pre-monsoon rain could hit king cobra breeding

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

 