Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED notice to Pune businessman to vacate house

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to businessman Avinash Bhosale, who was recently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a money laundering case.

The 61-year-old businessman has been directed to vacate his Pune-based residential property.

Last year, the probe agency had attached it last year but Bhosale refused to leave.

Bhosale was arrested on May 26 in connection with an alleged corruption case pertaining to Yes Bank and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). He was sent to CBI's custody till June 8.

After arrest, Bhosale was taken to Delhi for further interrogation.

He has been accused of routing ill-gotten money through his Maharashtra-based real estate companies.

In 2018, Bhosale had received around Rs 68.82 crore from DHFL and called it consultancy charges. The probe agency has claimed that Bhosale didn't provide any consultancy service to DHFL and the money received by him was nothing but an alleged proceed of crime.