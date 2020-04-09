Yes Bank scam linked Wadhawan family violate lockdown to travel to Mahabaleshwar

In what comes as a shocker, members of the Wadhawan family - that is linked to the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank and Yes Bank scams, were spotted in the famous hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Satara district.

The 23 members of the family have now been sent to quarantine, according to TV reports. The journey from Mumbai to Satara, crossing four districts and several toll booths, during the India lockdown has come as a surprise.

The large family owns the troubled entities - HDIL real estate development company and DHFL financial management company.

Meanwhile, the state BJP has demanded a probe into the incident.

"Wadhawan Brothers who are on Bail in DHFL/Yes Bank Fraud Case are given VVIP treatment/passes by Maharashtra government to travel from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar in convoy," sais state BJP vice president Dr Kirit Somaiya.

He has also asked Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to order an investigation.