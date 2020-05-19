Yet again, hundreds of migrants throng in Bandra

Hundreds of migrant workers and their family members gathered near the Bandra terminus in the western suburbs of Mumbai expected to catch train back home.

It was a harrowing time for the Mumbai Police and Western Railway authorities to clear the crowd from Bandra East.

The video clips of the crowd have gone viral on social media.

It may be recalled on 14 April, a huge crowd of migrants mainly from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand assembled in Bandra West and demanded that they be sent back homes. Police had to use force to disperse the crowd.

On Tuesday, it was a near similar situation. Police saved the day by pursuing people to return and allowed the 1,700 who were registered for the day's Shramik Special.

The train departed for Punia later in the day.

“However, the bonafide passengers were checked and allowed to enter the station premises by the state government officials. The train left Bandra at 12 noon with 1,700 registered migrants and their families who were entitled to travel on it,” said WR Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar.