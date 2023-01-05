Yogi Adityanath visits underground bunker in Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the underground bunker at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

He spent the dawn taking a stroll at the Raj Bhavan complex on Malabar Hill during which he was briefed by officials. He also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday morning.

On his arrival on Wednesday evening, Yogi Adityanath was welcomed by Koshyari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Yogi Adityanath camped at the Raj Bhavan.

On the request of the Governor, he visited the 19th century underground British-era bunker at Raj Bhavan and inspected the Gallery of Revolutionaries 'Kranti Gatha' created inside the bunker. The museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June last year.

Adityanath paid his respects at the statue of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed inside the museum and got himself apprised of the work of various revolutionaries during the Indian freedom movement.

He later visited the historic Sri Gundi Devi Mandir in the Raj Bhavan complex and performed the 'aarti' with the staff and the devotees present there.

Adityanath also meditated near the huge statue of Lord Shiva installed outside the temple recently.

The Gallery of Revolutionaries is located in a bunker, which was discovered in 2016 by then-Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

Koshyari oversaw the setting up of the Gallery of Revolutionaries under the guidance of Dr Vikram Sampat and with help from South Central Cultural Centre, Nagpur.

It had earlier been used by Britishers as a secret storage for arms and ammunition. The bunker was renovated in 2019.

The gallery has been developed in the bunker as a one-of-its-kind museum to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Maharashtra. It offers tributes to the contributions of Vasudev Balwant Phadke, the Chaphekar Brothers, Savarkar Brothers, Madam Bhikaji Cama, V B Gogate, Naval Mutiny in 1946, among others.