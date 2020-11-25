You can hang me but I will not stop speaking, says Uddhav Thackeray aide Pratap Sarnaik on ED raids

A day after the Enforcement Directorate raided his residence and offices, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide senior Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik said that he will continue to speak and raise issues.

Sarnaik had been vocal against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and TV anchor-editor Arnab Goswami for their repeated attacks on the Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The MVA has come out in total support of Sarnaik saying that the BJP-led Centre was using agencies like CBI and ED for political vendetta.

“I will continue to speak…you can hang me,” Sarnaik said in his initial reactions to the ED raid against him and his sons Vihang and Purvesh, who had several business interests including real estate.

Sarnaik, a three-time MLA, said that he is a public representative and would surely answer all questions that would be asked by ED.

Sarnaik said that the day separate breach of privilege motions were moved in the Maharashtra legislature against Goswami and Ranaut, he had an idea what was to come.