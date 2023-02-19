You can steal bow & arrow but not Lord Ram from hearts of people: Uddhav Thackeray 

Rattled by the jolt from Election Commission, Uddhav Thackeray continued to mount and scale up attack on the BJP for the third day on Sunday and said that after Narendra Modi was anointed Prime Minister he “personally became stronger” but the country “weakened”.

On the Election Commission allotting the name Shiv Sena and bow and arrow symbol to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Uddhav warned political parties. “The same can happen with you,” he said.

“It was like ‘Mogambo khush hua’, for the one who came to Pune,”Uddhav said as he hit out at Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, who during his meeting in Pune had said: “…those who used to roar based on lies today realise whose side is the truth on…”

“You can steal dhanushya-baan (bow and arrow) but you cannot take away Prabhu Shri Ram from the hearts of people,” Uddhav said addressing a meeting of the North Indian community at Goregaon in Mumbai.

“Today I have nothing left…I just have the mike….and I would do ‘dil ki baat’ not ‘mann ki baat’,” Uddhav said, adding that he has left the BJP but not Hindutva. "Nationalism is our Hindutva," he said.

“I was forced to leave BJP and ally with Congress-NCP…they went back on their words…I never wanted to become the Chief Minister but (NCP President) Sharad Pawar saheb and some Congress leaders insisted that I should become the Chief Minister,” he said, adding that if BJP would have honoured to commitment to have the rotational Chief Minister’s post, this situation would not have arisen.

“During the last days of my father (late Balasaheb Thackeray)…I promised him that a Shiv Sainik would become the Chief Minister…and even today I am committed to it,” he said, adding: “You want my father (Balasaheb) but not that father’s son.”