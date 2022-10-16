Youngsters set up Food Bank in MSB School in Mumbai

Mumbai-based MSB Educational Institute’s alumni set up a Food Bank at the Dawoodi Bohra community to mark World Food Day.

“We need to ask ourselves, how we, children and youngsters from across the globe, can inspire action against food insecurity and hunger. Collective and consistent efforts can go a long way in eradicating the global food crisis,” shared Husain Penwala, an alumnus of MSB Educational Institute.

The objective of the drive was to create awareness and raise a call to action for those who have been left behind.

For the past several years MSB schools and its alumni community have mobilised efforts around the world and actively participated in marking World Food Day. The school has incorporated this programme into their yearly curriculum in order to inculcate the importance of these issues into children’s learning through concrete actions aiming to leave a lasting impression on their developing minds while shaping a healthy and sustainable future.

Sharing details about the initiative, alumnus Jamila Bharmal said, “The Food Bank gave us a chance to interact with children from different schools and families in the neighbouring housing societies. We received dry ration, non-perishable food items, dairy products and healthy snacks, which were sorted, packed and distributed to an orphanage and vulnerable children across the city.”

This Food Bank and several other nutrition and food security programmes have been running as part of the Dawoodi Bohra community’s global philanthropic arm 'Project Rise'.

“As per the guidance of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the Dawoodi Bohra community places great emphasis on addressing the issues of food insecurity, hunger and malnourishment, and strives to support the less fortunate to live a healthy life,” said Yusuf Mukarram, global coordinator of the Project Rise programme.