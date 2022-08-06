Youth attacked in Ahmednagar for sharing a post related to Nupur Sharma

A youth has been attacked in the Ahmednagar district for sharing a post related to Nupur Sharma on social media platforms, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane claimed on Saturday, demanding an NIA probe into the incident.

The youth Prateek Pawar was attacked in Karjat tehsil on Thursday by a group of 10 to 12 persons for supporting Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

“Such attacks will not be tolerated in the future,” said Rane, the son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, while addressing a press conference.

“Since Prateek Pawar uploaded posts on social media in support of Nupur Sharma, he was attacked by Muslim youths with sharp weapons, which left him seriously injured,” said Rane, demanding that the suspects must be immediately arrested.

“This is the third incident in a row, the earlier two incidents being in Udaipur and Amravati. If Hindus are repeatedly attacked in this manner, it will no longer be tolerated in future. When religious sentiments are hurt, it must definitely be condemned, but it must be done in a democratic manner….no attempt should be made to target Hindus by adopting Sharia law,” Rane said.

Rane also pointed out that the BJP never supported Nupur Sharma’s statement. “She was also suspended from the party. Now that the topic is over, such attacks are being made on Hindus. There have been several instances where Hindu Gods and Goddesses have been insulted. We have always condemned such instances through democratic means. Now, the MVA government is no longer in power in this state and hence no one must resort to such attacks on Hindus in future,” he warned.