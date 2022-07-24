Cong protests outside 'bar' owned by Irani's daughter

Youth Congress workers protest outside Goa restaurant allegedly owned by Smriti Irani's daughter

The protesters said Irani cannot run away from her responsibility by striking an emotional chord and that she has to respond to the allegation

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 24 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 14:38 ist

Youth Congress workers on Sunday protested outside a Goa restaurant which the Congress claims is owned by Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter.

The Congress on Saturday demanded Irani's sacking, alleging her daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa, but the minister had claimed the "malicious" charge was made at the Gandhi family's behest due to her vocal stand in the National Herald case and vowed to fight back.

Also Read: My daughter being targeted for my stand on 'loot' by Sonia, Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani

On Sunday, Goa Youth Congress president Varad Mardolkar and state unit spokesman Amarnath Panjikar led the protest outside the Sully Souls Goa restaurant in Assagao village and demanded that the establishment be shut down. Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar had alleged that the renewal for the restaurant's bar licence has been applied in the name of a dead person. He had claimed that the Excise Commissioner, responding to a complaint against the fraud, issued a show cause notice to the restaurant returnable on July 29.

The protesters said Irani cannot run away from her responsibility by striking an emotional chord and that she has to respond to the allegation. Panjikar said Irani cannot hide behind the emotional statements and blame others. He alleged that Irani was holding senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responsible for the illegality done by her own family members.

Panjikar demanded that action be initiated against the restaurant and those involved in the illegality.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Goa
Youth Congress
Smriti Irani

What's Brewing

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

DH Toon | 'Bearing the burden' of GST

DH Toon | 'Bearing the burden' of GST

The art of chasing Zen

The art of chasing Zen

Malta marvels with its melding culture

Malta marvels with its melding culture

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

 