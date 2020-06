Yusuf Memon, one of the convicts in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, passed away in the Nashik jail.

Yusuf, who faced health issues, is younger brother of Tiger Memon, the chief conspirator of the blasts, now holed up in Pakistan.

Yusuf's elder brother Yaqub Memon was hanged to death a few years ago in the Nagpur jail.