Yuvraj Singh gets Tourism Department notice for putting Goa villa on rent

The Tourism Department in Goa on Tuesday issued notice to former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for his alleged failure to register his newly constructed Goa bungalow with the tourism department before putting it out for rent as a homestay.

The notice issued to Singh by the deputy director of the tourism department said, “It has come to the notice that your residential premises located at Varchawada, Morjim, Pernem, Goa are allegedly functioning as a homestay and is being marketed on online platforms like ‘Airbnb'."

“Notice is hereby given to you as to why penal action should not be initiated against you for default in registration under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982,” the department's notice further said.

Singh's villa 'Casa Singh' in the Goa beach village in north Goa was offered for rent on the homestay booking portal earlier this year.

Singh himself had been the face of the property's promotion campaign on the booking site. The bungalow was inspected by officials of the department on November 11 this year.

The move comes months after the tourism department announced its efforts to get all homestays and bed and breakfast units in the coastal state to register their premise, to plug the revenue leakages in the tourism sector.

Singh has been directed to file a response or appear before the Deputy Director of Tourism on December 8, failing which a fine of Rs 1 lakh would be imposed on the ex-cricketer.