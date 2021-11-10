Zen Multispecialty Hospital to conduct advanced endoscopic tests at discounted rates for poor

In a CSR initiative, the Zen Multispecialty Hospital in Mumbai will pioneer social initiatives in association with ICICI Foundation to help needy people to undergo advanced endoscopic tests at discounted rates.

Dr Roy Patankar, Director of Zen Multispecialty, said, “Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, we recognise that being socially responsible is more critical than ever and that many organisations are actively doing their part and in the best way they can. As a part of our CSR activity, we are introducing advanced Endoscopic services at discounted prices to diagnose cancers and pre-cancerous conditions early.”

“We will be offering these services to the underprivileged sections of society as government hospitals are already crowded with many patients and appointments for endoscopy are delayed. The procedure will be performed by using the latest high-end advanced endoscope-Olympus 190 which also has a narrow band imaging technique that helps in diagnosing early cancers. These activities will be run in association with the ICICI Foundation,” he said.

Dr Patankar added that they have seen patients who come in very bad conditions due to lack of facility or delay in treatment. “If patients are diagnosed early then many of the diseases related to the stomach or colon may be detected in the early stages which will save one's life. In the last two years during the covid time, many patients couldn't come in time for diagnosis and hence, later landed up in an emergency. The situation in rural areas is worse than in urban areas. This initiative will definitely be helpful, saving money as well as the time of the patients,” he said.

"Esophago-gastro-duodenoscopy, colonoscopy, and endoscopic ultrasound are some of the procedures that will be offered through this initiative for the next few years. The first test was done for diagnosing acidity problems including reflux, food pipe ulcers, food pipe cancers, stomach ulcers, various types of stomach cancers, and tumors. Colonoscopy is carried out for diagnosing colonic cancers and ulcers, chronic ulcers like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, diverticulosis. Endoscopic ultrasound is for duodenal cancers, pancreatic cancers, bile duct cancers, stones in the path of bile flow (bile duct). The hospital is committed to providing uninterrupted services for socially marginalised and deprived sections of society.”