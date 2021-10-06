Western Naval Command wins sailing championship

The Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy, has won the overall sailing championship hosted by the three-dimensional blue-water force.

The Indian Navy Sailing Championship 2021 was conducted at INWTC in Mumbai from October 1 to October 5.

The Western Naval Command won the overall championship and Kochi-based Southern Naval Command was the runners-up.

A total of 63 personnel from the three naval commands -- Western Naval Command, Eastern Naval Command and Southern Naval Command -- participated in the event.

The championship was conducted in seven different classes of boats, namely, Laser (Standard), Laser (Radial), Laser Bahiya, Enterprise, Bic-Nova, 29er and J-24.

A total of 49 races were conducted in a span of four days with seven races for each of the seven categories. The concept of Team Racing and Match Racing in Enterprise and J24 classes were reintroduced to facilitate wider participation and enhance team spirit.

The chief guest, Rear Admiral Sanjeev Sharma, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel & Administration), Western Naval Command, presented medals to winners in each of the seven categories of sailing. He complimented the naval yachtsmen and women for setting high standards and displaying excellent sailing skills under challenging sea conditions.