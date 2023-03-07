Western Railway achieves freight loading of 100 MT

For the first time in its history, the Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway has achieved 100 Million Tonnes (MT) in freight loading in the current financial year 2022-23.

This registers a massive 23.61 per cent growth rate over the previous year. It is also worthwhile to mention that this is the highest incremental loading of Western Railway since its inception.

WR General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra congratulated the entire team for this accomplishment and motivated them to keep up the same momentum in the future.

The WR passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

According to WR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur, on March 5, 2023, WR achieved this commendable feat and broke the previous best-ever records.

In 2021-22, WR loaded its best ever of 87.91 MT by breaking its previous record after seven years (87.29 MT in 2014-15).

This year, WR has taken a quantum leap of 23.61 per cent (19.11 MT) over last year’s annual loading with 26 days remaining in the current FY 2022-23. While creating this milestone, WR’s loading is the highest incremental loading among all Zonal Railways till now.

The top five railways loading more than 100 MT viz., East Coast Railway (ECOR), South East Central Railway (SECR), South East Railway (SER), East Central Railway (ECR), and South Central Railway (SCR) are traditionally coal-centric railways.

The WR has become the latest entrant in the 100 MT club as well as the first non-coal belt railway to enter this club with a diversified freight basket.

Thakur added that up until February 2023, Western Railway’s contribution had been approximately 15 per cent of the overall loading of Indian Railways.

Upto February 2023, the cumulative freight Net Tonne Kilometers (NTKMs) of WR has increased from 74,967.96 Million KMs in 2021-22 to 95,969.1 Million KMs in the current year registering a growth of 28.01 per cent.

This is because of the fact that apart from an increase in the freight loading there has been an increase in freight leads which has also increased from 941 KM in 2021-22 to 973 KM in the current FY registering an increase of 3.4 per cent.