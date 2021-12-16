Western Railway's originating revenue crosses 10,000 crore-mark

The Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway (WR) has crossed a major milestone of Rs 10,000 crore originating revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic.

WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said during the period from April 1-December 14, 2021, WR achieved revenue to the tune of Rs 10,004 crore, registering a growth of more than 35 per cent in comparison to previous year for the corresponding period.

“This feat was achieved in a span of 257 days as compared to 320 days in the last financial year,” he said.

“We must devote 100 per cent in our work which will in turn contribute towards the nation building process,” said WR general manager Alok Kansal.

Thakur further informed that the paradigm shift in policies and aggressive marketing efforts by WR in various fields have led to the sustained growth of revenue.

During the period from April 1-December 14, WR transported commodities weighing more than 2 lakh tonnes through 562 parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk etc.

The revenue generated through this transportation has been approximately Rs 78.29 crore.

As many as 129 Milk Special trains were run by WR, with a load of more than 90,000 tonnes and 100% utilisation of wagons.

Similarly, 145 Covid-19 special parcel trains with a load of approximately 28,700 tonnes were also run to transport essential commodities. In addition to this, 158 indented rakes carrying about 64,900 tonnes were also run with 100 per cent utilisation.

To help the farmers find new markets for their produce and also for its economical and fast transportation, 130 Kisan Rails with load of more than 35,000 tonnes were also run during this period from various divisions

Thakur also stated that during the period from 1st April to 14th December, 2021 total 26,987 rakes of goods trains have been run by WR and carried 60.04 million tonnes of essential commodities as compared to 54.10 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year. 57,734 freight trains were interchanged with other zonal railways, of which 28,885 trains were handed over and 28,849 trains were taken over at different interchange points.

