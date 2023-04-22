Whackyverse | Gender Bender

Whackyverse | Gender Bender

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 22 2023, 06:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 06:22 ist
Credit: DH Illustration

A big weighty case is pending 
It's about streeling and pulling 
Can same sex marry--
Should they still tarry?
Hush, you'll soon know, darling!

India News
Supreme Court
LGBTQIA+
Same-sex marriage

