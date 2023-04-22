Whackyverse | Gender Bender

A big weighty case is pending
It's about streeling and pulling
Can same sex marry--
Should they still tarry?
Hush, you'll soon know, darling!
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup
It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win
Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report
Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich
K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics
A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs
Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side
Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day
Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit
$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport